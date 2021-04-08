Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $384.54, but opened at $418.41. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Illumina shares last traded at $418.43, with a volume of 15,847 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

