ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.06. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 2,712,436 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

