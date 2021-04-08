IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,394.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,394 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,392 ($18.19), with a volume of 34504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

Get IMI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,313.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Ajai Puri bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Also, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Insiders acquired 3,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,764 in the last quarter.

IMI Company Profile (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.