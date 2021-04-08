Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 145 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

