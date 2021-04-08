Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 372 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,501. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

