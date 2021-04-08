Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 427.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $68,446,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 108,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

