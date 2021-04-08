Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $253,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exelon were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

