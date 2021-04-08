Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $519,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in MetLife were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 90,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

