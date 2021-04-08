Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.21% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Insiders sold a total of 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

