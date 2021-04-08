Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 462 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.76. 25,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.