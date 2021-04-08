Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE INDO opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Indonesia Energy has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $11.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

