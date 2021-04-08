(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.98 ($11.74).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

