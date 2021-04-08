Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $56.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $51.61.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

