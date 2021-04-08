InsaneCoin (INSN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $321,336.26 and $15.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00457378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00028697 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,844.31 or 0.04929418 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,314,222 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

