Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

