Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.