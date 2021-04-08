Insider Selling: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Sells 22,058 Shares of Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Richard Kokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

