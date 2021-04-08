Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00.

CareDx stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

