Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells 18,311 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Birgit Girshick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00.

NYSE CRL opened at $296.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.86. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $307.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Truist raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

