Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

