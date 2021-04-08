Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells 28,397 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amir Aghdaei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92.

NVST opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -334.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 30.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

