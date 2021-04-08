Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells 2,815 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander Spinelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Alexander Spinelli sold 4,839 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $267,354.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. Research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,082,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after buying an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

