Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

