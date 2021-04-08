Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of 200.28 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.