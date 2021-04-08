Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $123,524.72 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 104,872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

