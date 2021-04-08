Insider Selling: Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Sells $17,169.90 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Brian O’donnell sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $17,169.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

