Insider Selling: Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Sells $2,202,015.80 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $27,599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 52,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

