Insider Selling: SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 122,651 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,812,781.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,179,030.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SuRo Capital stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $15.88.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

