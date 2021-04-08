Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells $458,077.92 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.