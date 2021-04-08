Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

