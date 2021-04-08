Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $87.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $84.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Insperity by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

