Insured Finance Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and $822,642.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,162,881 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

