Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.64.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.