Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

