International Paper Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Paper in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

IP opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

