International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.99 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.97 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

IP stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.