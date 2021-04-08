Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $213,280.00 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 8,000 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $213,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,428,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Intrusion stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $477.76 million, a PE ratio of -160.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.