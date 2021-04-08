Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,895. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.