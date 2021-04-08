Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 100,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,986% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,821 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,503,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,396,000 after buying an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.59.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.01 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

