IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $201.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $203.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 221.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

