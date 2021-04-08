iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up to $128.88

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.88, but opened at $133.00. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $133.14, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.76 and its 200 day moving average is $204.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $3,648,050. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

