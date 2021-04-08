iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,249 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

