iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of IETC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

