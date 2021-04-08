iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:JKI opened at $187.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.28 and a 200-day moving average of $163.28. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.86 and a 52 week high of $189.04.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.