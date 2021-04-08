iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Cut by MKD Wealth Coaches LLC

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,583 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

