iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $392.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $266.40 and a twelve month high of $408.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

