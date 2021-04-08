iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Sells $546,876.23 in Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $546,876.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,780,813.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $718,461.14.

iSun stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25. iSun, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

