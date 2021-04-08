Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of IVN opened at C$7.26 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -363.00.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

