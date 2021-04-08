J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total value of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23). Insiders have sold 4,378,983 shares of company stock worth $5,036,919,487 over the last three months.

J D Wetherspoon stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,394 ($18.21). 207,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.83. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 741.73 ($9.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,452.98 ($18.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,309.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,113.95.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

