Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.92. 10,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,203. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

